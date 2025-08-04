POVA Curve 5G new 'Red' variant is expected to launch soon in India. POVA Mobile India confirmed introducing this new model with the same design but in Red colour. The company already launched its POVA Curve 5G smartphone in India in Geek Black, Magic Silver and Neon Cyan options. It has Starship-inspired design and was launched at INR 15,999 and INR 16,999 for 6GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB variants, respectively. OPPO K13 Turbo 5G, OPPO K13 Turbo Pro 5G Launch Expected Soon in India; Check Key Specifications, Price Range and Features of Upcoming OPPO K13 Turbo Series 5G.

POVA Curve 5G Coming Soon in Red Colour

