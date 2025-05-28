Lava Mobiles has revealed the price of its new smartphones ahead of launch in India on May 29, 2025 at 12 PM. The company confirmed that Lava Bold N1 will be launched at starting price of INR 5,999 and Lava Bold N1 Pro price will start in India at 6,699. Lava Bold N1 series smartphones will have an IP54 rating and premium design. According to the official Amazon microsite, the Bold N1 Pro will come with a 50MP AI primary camera, premium glossy back design, 6.67-inch HD+ 120Hz punch-holed display, 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging, 4GB+4GB (virtual) RAM and 128GB ROM. It will be powered by Unisoc T606 SoC and come in Titanium Gold and Stealth Black options. On the other hand, the Lava Bold N1 standard variant is confirmed to come with 13MP AI dual and 5MP selfie cameras, a 6.75-inch HD+ display, a Unisoc processor, 4GB+4GB (virtual) RAM, 64GB ROM, 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging and two colour options Radiant Black and Sparkling Ivory. iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Base Model, Know All About Price, Specifications and Features of Upcoming iPhone 17 Series.

Lava Bold N1 Pro Price Revealed, Sale Starts at June 2, 2025 at 12 PM

Lava Bold N1 Pro Price Revealed (Photo Credits: Amazon)

Lava Bold N1 Price Revealed, Sale Starts at June 4, 2025 at 12 PM

Lava Bold N1 Price Revealed (Photo Credits: Amazon)

Lava Bold N1 Series Launching Tomorrow, on May 29, 2025

Bold N1 Pro: Launching on 29th May, 12 PM on @amazonIN ​#ContestAlert ​ 1️⃣ Go to Amazon page: https://t.co/KOEpVuOwF1 ​ 2️⃣ Screenshot your favorite image ​ 3️⃣ Use your creativity to turn it into a hilarious meme & share below. ​ Winner gets a #BoldN1Pro ​#LavaMobiles pic.twitter.com/FRgCAozDgs — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) May 28, 2025

