POVA Curve 5G is launched in India in a brand new colour. The company shared an image of a devil-like person holding a Red' coloured phone. TECNO POVA Curve 5G was launched in three colours, including Neon Cyan, Geek Black and Magic Silver. POVA Curve 5G price in India starts at INR 15,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant and INR 16,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant. It has a 5,500mAh battery, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate processor, a 6.78-inch Curved AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 64MP rear and 13MP front cameras and more. The new Red variant has not been listed on the official website or Flipkart; however, the company said, "Available at your nearest retail store." The price of the new variant has not been published by the company. However, it may cost the same as the other variants. Vivo T4R 5G Sale Starts Today in India, Comes With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Processor and 50MP Camera; Check Price and Other Specifications.

POVA Curve 5G Launched in New Colour

The devil is calling to tell you about POVA Curve 5G. Now in a bold new colour. Available at your nearest retail store.#POVA | #POVACurve5G pic.twitter.com/XJpxRZHJpy — POVA Mobile India (@pova_mobile) August 4, 2025

