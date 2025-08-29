POVA Slim, a new smartphone with the thinnest design, has been teased by POVA Mobile India. The company confirmed that the upcoming POVA Slim smartphone will be launched in India on September 4, 2025. POVA Mobiles India has yet to announce the battery size, camera lenses, processor, RAM, storage and many other specifications and features. The company may hint at the POVA Slim price ahead of its launch. Realme 15T 5G Launch Confirmed on September 2, 2025 With 7,000mAh Battery; Check Confirmed Specifications, Features and Price Range.

POVA Slim India Launch Confirmed on September 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)