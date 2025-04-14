PUBG BATTLEGROUNDS (PUBG Battlegrounds) support team shared an update through a post on April 14, 2025. The post announced the upcoming console maintenance schedule for Update 35.1. As per the support team, live servers will go under maintenance on April 17, at 1:00 AM UTC or 10:00 AM KST (around 06:30 AM IST). The maintenance is expected to last around 8 hours. After the maintenance is complete, the new content included in the 35.1 update will be available for all console players. Razer PC Remote Play Launched To Stream PC Games on Mobile Devices; Know How To Set It Up and Start Gaming.

PUBG Battlegrounds Update 35.1

[Console] Update #35.1 maintenance schedule Live servers will enter maintenance for approx. 8 hours starting April 17 1:00am UTC / 10:00am KST. After the maintenance is complete, contents for #35.1 update will be available. — PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS Support (@PUBG_Support) April 14, 2025

