Razer PC Remote Play is launched, which will provide gamers with a new way to play their PC games directly on their mobile devices. Razer allows users to stream titles from Steam, Epic Games, PC Game Pass, and more. It works on iOS 18, Android 14 and newer versions, as well as Windows 10 and 11. To start using it, install Razer Nexus and Razer PC Remote Play on your phone or tablet. Then, turn on Remote Play in Razer Cortex on your PC. Sign in using your Razer ID, and your PC and mobile device will connect automatically. Attach a compatible controller to play controller-supported games. GTA 5: Grand Theft Auto V Coming to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass on April 15.

Razer PC Remote Play Launched

ICYMI, Razer PC Remote Play is officially out of Beta: https://t.co/DyDiyQDEQz Featuring highlights such as full compatibility with most iOS and Android controllers, immersive gameplay with Razer Sensa HD Haptics, automatic optimization for ultra-smooth high-fidelity gameplay… pic.twitter.com/HqA4iYOB4W — R Λ Z Ξ R (@Razer) April 11, 2025

