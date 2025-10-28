PUBG Mobile 4.1 Update will release on November 6, 2025, with major changes to enhance the gameplay experience. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on October 28, the gaming company said, “PUBG Mobile 4.1 Update is arriving, packed with changes to make your combat more intense and authentic than ever.” Players can also look forward to new strategic options and an improved in-game environment. The upcoming update will introduce a new area called Boatyard on the Erangel map with new Wildness pickups and updated in-match supply shops. It will also add Loot Trucks and Move Loot Crates for creative ways to gain the upper hand in battles. PUBG Mobile said, “Adjustment of the attributes of multiple firearms for a shooting experience that feels even closer to real life!” GTA 6 Trailer 3 Release Date Revealed? Fans Decode ‘11:08’ Hidden Clue From Trailer 2 Hinting GTA VI Trailer 3 Drop on November 8.

