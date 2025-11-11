PUBG Mobile has introduced its latest Royale Pass, RP A16, with new rewards and customisation options for its players. PUBG Mobile RP A16 will likely enhance the gameplay with new Victory Dance and more. The announcement was made on November 11 through a post on X (formerly Twitter), where the developers said, “RP A16 is now available! New Mythic custom color outfit, upgradable firearm, and Victory Dance!" The Players can unlock a custom colour Mythic outfit, an upgradable firearm, and an exclusive Victory Dance. PUBG Mobile is also offering rewards worth over 80,000 UC for players. The event period will run from November 11, 2025, to January 10, 2026. PUBG Mobile Cycle 9 Season 27: PUBG Mobile Brings Updates to Classic, Casual and Ultimate Royale Modes With New Events; Check Details.

