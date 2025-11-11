PUBG Mobile Cycle 9 Season 27 is introduced with new content and events for players. The season will run from November 11, 2025, at 02:00:00 to January 10, 2026, at 23:59:59 (UTC+0). The new season is expected to bring gameplay improvements across multiple modes. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PUBG Mobile said. "It brings a host of updates to Classic, Casual, and Ultimate Royale modes." PUBG Mobile has also introduced a new Firearm Combat Power event, encouraging players to show their skills. Additionally, a Ranked Arena Event will take place from November 27, 2025, to January 1, 2026. Grand Theft Auto 6 Delay, Rockstar Games Layoffs and More; Here’s Everything To Know What Is Happening Ahead of GTA 6 Launch on November 19, 2026.

PUBG Mobile Cycle 9 Season 27

PUBG MOBILE Cycle 9 Season 27 has arrived! The season runs from November 11, 2025, at 02:00:00 to January 10, 2026, at 23:59:59 (UTC+0), bringing a host of updates to Classic, Casual, and Ultimate Royale modes. At the same time, a new round of the Firearm Combat Power event has… pic.twitter.com/uxNZYHfKQ5 — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) November 11, 2025

