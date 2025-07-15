Realme 15 Pro 5G and Realme 15 5G will launch in India on July 24, 2025. Ahead of the launch, the company has teased Realme 15 Pro 5G camera specifications and features. The post read, "With a Triple 50MP camera and 4K 60FPS recording, it’s built to capture your best side, every time." Realme 15 Pro 5G will be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, and it will come with a slim design with a 7.69mm of thickness. The smartphone will feature a 7,000mAh battery and is expected to be priced between INR 25,999 and INR 27,999 in India. Samsung Galaxy F36 5G Launch in India on July 19; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Realme 15 Pro 5G Camera Specs

Vicky brings the vibe. The #realme15Pro5G brings the clarity. With a Triple 50MP camera and 4K 60FPS recording, it’s built to capture your best side, every time. Launching 24ᵗʰ July, 7PM Know more:https://t.co/sXUtmw9SHqhttps://t.co/LyHNjllhAh#AIPartyPhone… pic.twitter.com/48M5jkdsXb — realme (@realmeIndia) July 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)