Samsung Galaxy F36 5G will launch in India on July 19, 2025. Ahead of the launch, the smartphone maker has teased the Galaxy F36 5G and said, "Get ready to Go Hi-FAI with the all-new #GalaxyF36 5G. Launching on 19 July." Samsung Galaxy F36 5G price in India will be announced during the launch, however, reports suggest that it could be launched at around INR 20,000. The smartphone is teased with "Flex Hi-FAI", hints at AI-powered features for the Galaxy F36 5G. As per reports, the smartphone may be powered by an Exynos 1380 processor and is likely to feature a 50MP main sensor and a 5,000mAh battery. Vivo X200 FE Price, Specifications, Features and Sale Details Revealed, Know Everything About Latest Smartphone of Vivo X200 Series Launched in India.

