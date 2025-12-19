The Realme 16 Pro series 5G will launch in India on January 6, 2025, at 12 PM, confirmed the company. The upcoming lineup will include two models – Realme 16 Pro and Realme 16 Pro Plus. Realme has teased a 200MP Portrait Master camera. The upcoming Realme 16 Pro features a 6.78-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, powered by a Snapdragon chipset. It sports a 200MP + 8MP dual-camera system, a large battery with fast charging, and a slim, lightweight design. It runs Realme UI 7 on Android 16, with three years of OS updates and four years of security patches. The Realme 16 Pro+ shares the 6.78-inch 1.5K 144Hz OLED display but is powered by a stronger Snapdragon processor. It boasts a 7,000mAh battery with fast charging and a periscope telephoto camera for improved zoom. It also runs Realme UI 7 on Android 16 with the same software support. Redmi Note 15 to Feature 5,520mAh Battery with 45W Fast Charging, Launch Set for January 6, 2025; Check Key Specifications and Features.

Realme 16 Pro Series Launch Date Confirmed, Coming on January 6th

Tested by Vicky. Trusted in portraits. From subtle details to confident frames, the #realme16ProSeries is built for portraits that feel real on Vicky, and on you. Launching on 6th Jan, 12 PM. Know More:https://t.co/Vk3a5ORmvH https://t.co/Ar1BcHr0iw… pic.twitter.com/ilBqhD8bnE — realme (@realmeIndia) December 19, 2025

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