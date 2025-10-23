Reddit has reportedly filed a lawsuit against artificial intelligence (AI) startup Perplexity in a New York federal court, accusing it of unlawfully scraping data from the platform to train its AI-based search engine. As per a report of Bloomberg, the lawsuit also targets three other data scraping companies, which include Oxylabs UAB, AWMProxy, and SerpApi. They are accused of collecting Reddit data through Google search results without permission and reselling it. As per reports, Perplexity has been buying that information from at least one of them. Meta Layoffs: Mark Zuckerberg-Run Company To Lay Off Employees in Superintelligence Labs AI Unit, Job Cuts May Affect 600 Roles.

Reddit Sues Perplexity

Reddit sues SerpApi, Perplexity over scraping Google Search data via @MrDannyGoodwin https://t.co/XsbdhTK1gW pic.twitter.com/pkXFMS9x1m — Search Engine Land (@sengineland) October 22, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Bloomberg), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)