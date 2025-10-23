New Delhi, October 23: Mark Zuckerberg-run Meta is reportedly planning another round of job cuts, which might affect around 600 employees from its Superintelligence Labs AI division. The Meta layoffs come as the company continues to invest heavily in artificial intelligence (AI) to maintain a competitive position against tech giants like Google and OpenAI.

The recently established TBD Lab consists of researchers and engineers working on Meta’s next-generation foundation models. TBD Lab will reportedly not be affected by the layoffs. Meta’s latest round of job cuts was reportedly announced through an internal memo by Chief AI Officer Alexandr Wang, who joined the company in June following Meta’s USD 14.3 billion investment in Scale AI. Amazon Layoffs: US-Based E-Commerce Giant Plans To Lay Off up to 15% of HR Staff, More Job Cuts Likely in Other Divisions.

As per a report of Axios, the Meta layoffs will likely impact multiple divisions, which is said to include the Facebook Artificial Intelligence Research (FAIR) unit, along with teams working on AI products and infrastructure. The company has assured that affected employees will be supported during the transition and encouraged to apply for other open roles within Meta.

Meta’s AI journey began in 2013 with the launch of FAIR and the hiring of Yann LeCun as chief AI scientist. Since then, the company has developed a worldwide research network dedicated to advance in its deep learning technologies. Meta's Superintelligence Labs includes foundational teams, product divisions, and the FAIR unit, along with the TBD Lab, which focuses on creating the company’s next-generation AI models.

Meta has recently announced a new partnership with funds managed by Blue Owl Capital to build the Hyperion Data Centre. Under the agreement, Meta will handle construction and property management for the facility. Blue Owl Capital’s managed funds will hold an 80% stake in the joint venture, while Meta will maintain the remaining 20%. Tech Layoffs 2025: Over 91,000 Employees Laid Off by 208 Companies; Intel, TCS, Microsoft and Wipro Among Top Firms Cutting Jobs.

Meta said, "The parties have committed to fund their respective pro rata share of the approximately $27 billion in total development costs for the buildings and long-lived power, cooling, and connectivity infrastructure at the campus."

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Axios), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

