A Bengaluru resident's post on Reddit is going viral on social media. The Redditor revealed that he and his flatmate were fined INR 5000 by their residential society in Bangalore for allowing "girls to stay overnight" at their apartment. Sharing a screenshot of the invoice issued by the society, the Redditor asked if any legal action could be taken against the management. "Unfair Treatment of Bachelors in Society", the subject of the post read. As per the screenshot, the man and his flatmate were fined INR 5000 for "2 girls stayed overnight on 31/10/2025". Describing the incident, the Bengaluru resident said that their society has a rule that bachelors are not allowed to have guests overnight. However, he further said that there is no restriction for the family. "We pay the same maintenance and everything," the user added. Reacting to the viral post, one user said, "If I owned an apartment here, I’d absolutely regret buying it," while a second user wrote, "Name and shame the apartment". A third user commented, "This fine does not make any sense. It is like the society treating themselves as Oyo hotel". Mumbai: Man Working at Reputed Firm in Goregaon Claims Female Boss Touches Him When Reviewing His Files, Alleges ‘Bad Touch’; His Reddit Post Goes Viral.

Youth Claims Unfair Treatment of Bachelors in Bengaluru Society

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

