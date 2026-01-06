Redmi Note 15 5G launch today in India at 11 AM IST alongside Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G. The smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor, 5,520mAh battery with 45W wired fast-charging support and 7.35mm thickness. It will have a 6.77-inch 120Hz display with 3,200 nits peak brightness and IP66 rating. On the other hand, the tablet will come with Snapdragon 7s Gen4 processor, 7.5mm thickness, 610 gram weight, 12,000mAh battery and 12.-inch Dolby Vision 120Hz display. Redmi Note 15 5G price in India could starts around INR 20,000. Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G price in India may be set between INR 25,000 to INR 30,000. Samsung To Double Gemini-Powered AI Devices to 800 Million in 2026, CEO TM Roh Outlines ‘AI Living’ Vision for Galaxy Ecosystem.

