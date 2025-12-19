Redmi Note 15 price has been leaked ahead of launch in India. As per a tipster, the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant would cost INR 22,999 and the 8GB+256GB variant would be launched at INR 24,999. So far, the company has confirmed that Redmi Note 15 will launch with 108 Master Pixel main camera, 5,520mAh battery with 45W wired fast-charging. The device is set to launch with 6.77-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with 3,200 nits of peak brightness with Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It will also have a 8MP ultrawide camera and 20MP front-facing camera. Redmi Note 15 to Feature 5,520mAh Battery with 45W Fast Charging, Launch Set for January 6, 2025; Check Key Specifications and Features.

Redmi Note 15 Price Leaked by Tipster

🇮🇳 Exclusive ⚡ Redmi Note 15 Indian variant pricing is here: • 8GB + 128GB 💰 ₹22,999 • 8GB + 256GB 💰 ₹24,999 The device will feature a 108MP main rear camera. Last week, I also exclusively shared that alongside the Redmi Note 15, the Redmi Pad 2 5G would be launching in… — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) December 19, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)