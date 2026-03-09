Xiaomi India has sparked excitement with a teaser for its flagship Xiaomi 17 series, promising a blend of premium design and cutting-edge performance. The post highlights the device’s ergonomic curves, high-end specifications, and the tagline “#EngineeredForPerfection”, emphasising comfort and admiration with every hold. Scheduled to debut on 11 March, the line-up is expected to include the Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and running Android 16 with HyperOS. The smartphones are also anticipated to feature LOFIC imaging technology for enhanced photography. Alongside the phones, Xiaomi may introduce the Xiaomi Pad 8 tablet. Following its global unveiling at MWC 2026, the launch further reinforces Xiaomi’s presence in India’s premium smartphone segment. Oppo Find N6 Launch Globally on March 17, 2026; Check Expected Specifications.

