Mumbai, December 19: Xiaomi is set to launch its new Redmi Note 15 series in India and globally. Ahead of its global launch scheduled for January 6, 2025, the Chinese smartphone maker has revealed key details. The upcoming lineup will include the Redmi Note 15, Redmi Note 15 Pro, and Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus models. They will be launched in the highly competitive mid-range smartphone segment.

The standard Redmi Note 15 5G will come with a quad-camera design and feature a powerful 108MP Master Pixel primary sensor. The company claims this camera setup will help the device deliver sharper images with better detail, making it one of the standout photography-focused phones in its category. The Note 15 5G is also expected to pack a large battery with fast-charging support, along with a capable processor optimised for everyday performance and 5G connectivity. An official IP rating further adds to its durability credentials. Realme 16 Pro Series Launch Soon in India With Upgraded Specifications, Will Include Realme 16 Pro and Realme 16 Pro Plus; Here’s What To Expect.

Redmi Note 15 5G Specifications and Features

Redmi Note 15 5G will launch alongside the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus smartphones with several notable upgrades. The standard variant will pack a 5,520mAh battery supporting 45W wired fast charging. Xiaomi is offering a five-year battery health assurance, highlighting long-term reliability. The smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset and feature an IP66 rating for improved dust and water resistance. Globally, it is expected to launch with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The Redmi Note 15 is also confirmed to sport a premium 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness reaching up to 3,200 nits. Protected by Gorilla Glass 7i, the phone will include a 108MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 20MP front-facing camera. Xiaomi’s latest HyperOS 2 will run out of the box. Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G Tipped To Launch Soon in India, Specifications and Features Leaked; Check Details.

The Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus will be the most advanced model in the series, offering further refinements in performance and camera capabilities, positioning the Redmi Note 15 lineup as a strong contender across multiple price points.

