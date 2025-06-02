Redmi Pad 2 tablet will be launched in India soon, confirmed by Redmi India today via social media post. The upcoming Redmi Pad 2 price was leaked ahead of its launch last week. The tablet will likely be available for 199 euros (around INR 19,300) for 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. Redmi Pad 2 may come with an 11-inch IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, 2.5k resolution and 600 nits of peak brightness. On the front, it may have a 5MP camera and 8MP on the rear. It will support 18W fast charging, as per the rumours. The Redmi tablet may feature a MediaTek Helio G100 processor. Nothing Phone 3 Likely To Launch With Flagship Snapdragon Processor Without Glyph Interface; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features Here,

Redmi Pad 2 Coming Soon in India, Said Redmi

