Mumbai, June 2: Nothing Phone 3, an upcoming flagship smartphone from UK-based smartphone company Nothing, will be launched in India in July 2025 with new design, specifications and features. Nothing Phone 3 will succeed Nothing Phone 2, which was launched in 2023 with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The smartphone may get major changes in its design compared to its predecessor. Ahead of the Nothing Phone 3 launch, several details have been leaked online suggesting new improvements in the smartphone.

Nothing recently dropped a social media post that said, "We killed the Glyph Interface", and shared a teaser video which showed the Glyph Interface slowly fading away and turned off. This suggested Nothing Phone 3 might not come with the most iconic design with lights on the rear. Instead, the company may add a plain design as per another leaked image. iQOO Neo 10 First Sale Begins Today in India for Pre-Booking Users Only; Official Sale Starts on June 3; Check Price, Specifications, and Features of Each Variant.

Nothing Phone 3 Specifications and Features

Nothing Phone 3 is expected to include a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor or previous Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. According to other reports, Nothing may choose MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ processor over Snapdragon. The reports hinted that the flagship smartphone from Nothing may have 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. Nothing Phone 3 could have a 5,000mAh battery supporting 50W fast-charging and 20W wireless charging capabilities.

Nothing’s upcoming Phone 3 is rumoured to feature a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an impressive peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits. On the back, the device is expected to house a triple-camera setup, all 50MP sensors, including one periscope lens for enhanced zoom capabilities, one primary and likely there could be one ultrawide lens. The front will likely sport a 32MP camera, ideal for selfies and video calls. Running on an Android 15-based OS, the Phone 3 will also showcase an updated version of the brand’s signature Glyph Interface on the rear, featuring a refreshed design. POCO F7 Teasers Tipped To Drop This Week, Launch Likely in June 2025,

Nothing Phone 3 Price in India (Rumoured)

Carl Pei, Nothing CEO, already pointed out that the upcoming Nothing Phone 3 could launch around GBP 800 (around INR 92,200) in the global market. In India, it is expected to have a lower price, ranging between INR 50,000 to INR 70,000.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2025 11:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).