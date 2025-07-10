Sam Altman-run OpenAI has closed its deal with io, the startup co-founded by former Apple designer Jony Ive. The announcement was made on X (formerly Twitter) on June 9, 2025. The post read, "The io Products, Inc. deal has officially closed and we’re thrilled to welcome the team to OpenAI. Jony Ive & LoveFrom remain independent. They’ll have deep design & creative responsibilities across OpenAI." As per a report of Bloomberg, the deal was closed as an all-stock transaction valued at around USD 6.5 billion to acquire an AI device startup of Jony Ive. The original blog post announcing the acquisition was temporarily removed from OpenAI’s website following a trademark lawsuit filed by Iyo. However, it has now been restored with an updated note, "We’re thrilled to share that the io Products, Inc. team has officially merged with OpenAI. Jony Ive and LoveFrom remain independent and have assumed deep design and creative responsibilities across OpenAI." Linda Yaccarino Steps Down as CEO of X After 2 Years, Thanks Elon Musk for ‘Transforming X Into the Everything App’.

OpenAI Closes Deal With Io Products, Inc

The io Products, Inc. deal has officially closed and we’re thrilled to welcome the team to OpenAI. Jony Ive & LoveFrom remain independent. They’ll have deep design & creative responsibilities across OpenAI.https://t.co/mxZIdAyi5x — OpenAI (@OpenAI) July 9, 2025

