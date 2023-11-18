OpenAI has appointed Mira Murati as the Interim CEO, following the unexpected ousting of Sam Altman. Mira Murati held the position of Chief Technology Officer at OpenAI. Murati's appointment as the interim CEO of OpenAI marks a significant transition for the company, following the dismissal of Sam Altman, the previous CEO. OpenAI said that it is searching for a permanent replacement for Altman. Sam Altman Sacked: OpenAI President Greg Brockman Quits After ChatGPT Parent Firm Fires CEO Sam Altman.

Sam Altman Sacked

Huge!! OpenAI board shows Sam Altman the door Sam Altman will depart as CEO and leave the board of directors. Mira Murati, the company’s chief technology officer, will serve as interim CEO. https://t.co/KByXoPkz8k — Chandra R. Srikanth (@chandrarsrikant) November 18, 2023

