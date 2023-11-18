After ChatGPT-maker OpenAI fired Sam Altman, the co-founder and President Greg Brockman has announced that he is quitting the company. Announcing on X (formerly Twitter), Brockman wrote, “I’m super proud of what we’ve all built together since starting in my apartment 8 years ago. We’ve been through tough & great times together, accomplishing so much despite all the reasons it should have been impossible. But based on today’s news, I quit," he said. The company pushed out Altman after a review found he was “not consistently candid in his communications" with the board of directors. “The board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI," it added. Sam Altman Sacked: ChatGPT Parent Firm OpenAI Fires Co-Founder After Board Loses Confidence.

Greg Brockman Resigns

