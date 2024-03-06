Samsung has announced to launch two new smartphones in its popular Galaxy A-series. In its official post on Instagram, Samsung India has confirmed launching the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G and Samsung Galaxy A35 5G with "low-light portrait" camera capability. Samsung's official website confirmed that the Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G will be launched on March 11, 2024. The devices are expected to have a 50MP primary camera and AMOLED displays with a 120Hz refresh rate. Both the devices are expected to be powered by a 5,000mAh battery, Android 14-based OneUI 6. Samsung will soon unveil more details about its upcoming Galaxy A series smartphones. OnePlus Nord 4, Rebranded Version of OnePlus Ace 3V Likely To Launch Soon; Check Leaked Specifications, Features and Price Details.

Samsung Confirmed Launching Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G in India:

