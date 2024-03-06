Mumbai, March 6: The OnePlus Nord 4 is the upcoming smartphone set to be revealed soon in the global market soon. In 2024, OnePlus launched its OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R flagship smartphones globally and in India. OnePlus has reportedly shifted its focus to introduce Nord-branded smartphones in the market, which are more affordable than the flagship models. The new leaks suggested that the OnePlus Nord 4 is on the way to be launched soon.

OnePlus Nord 4 is expected to be introduced under the higher mid-range segment under Rs 35,000. According to the report by Gizmochina, the information about the upcoming Nord 4 from OnePlus was leaked by an X user called 'Max Jambor'. Max Jambor posted on X about the launch of the OnePlus Nord 4, saying the upcoming smartphone is codenamed "Audi" by the company. The specifications and features are yet to be revealed by the company. OnePlus Ace 3V Key Specifications Leaked, Likely To Launch in India As OnePlus Nord 5; Check Details.

OnePlus Nord 4 To Launch Soon, Check Post on X:

OnePlus recently launched the #OnePlus12 and #OnePlusWatch2 Next in line of Smartphones is the #OnePlusNord4, code-named "Audi" pic.twitter.com/UzfqJz3WHf — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) March 5, 2024

According to the report, the upcoming smartphone could be nicknamed 'OnePlus Nord 5' as the Chinese brands skip the '4' number because some countries think it is a bad omen. Recently, there were rumours about the Chinese smartphone maker launching its OnePlus Ace 3V, which could be launched with a 100W fast-charging, 120Hz AMOLED display and feature a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor.

The report said that the OnePlus Nord 3 was introduced as a tweaked version of the OnePlus Ace 2V only for the Chinese market. The OnePlus Nord 4 could also be a tweaked version of the OnePlus Ace 3V. The upcoming Nord 4 could be the first smartphone with a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 mobile processor. iQOO Z9 5G Price Details Leaked Ahead of Launch on March 12; Know Specifications, Features and Other Details of New Mid-Range Smartphone From iQOO.

The reports have already hinted that the upcoming OnePlus Ace 3V may launch with the same processor, sleek design, display with minimum bezels, and may feature an alert slider. It is rumoured to have a 5,500mAh battery and an Android 14-based ColorOS 14. The price is expected to be above Rs 30,000.

