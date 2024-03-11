Samsung is set to launch its highly anticipated smartphone from Galaxy A series, the Samsung Galaxy A35 and Samsung Galaxy A55, today at 02.30 PM in India. As per reports, the Samsung Galaxy A35 will likely to be powered by the Exynos 1380 Processor, while the Samsung Galaxy A55 could come equipped with the Exynos 1480 Processor. The Galaxy A35 and Galaxy A55 are rumoured to boast a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz of refresh rate. The Samsung Galaxy A55 is expected to come with a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired charging support. The price of Samsung Galaxy A35 might start at Rs 34,000 and the price of Samsung Galaxy A55 is expected to start at Rs 43,000. Google Lens App: How To Enable Google Lens’ New Feature That Lets You Save Visual Search History.

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G and Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Launch Today

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)