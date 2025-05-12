Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 has been launched in global markets. Samsung Electronics announced the global launch of the Odyssey OLED G6, the world’s first OLED gaming monitor with a 500Hz refresh rate. The new 27-inch monitor, also known as the G60SF model, will be available first in Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, and Malaysia. More countries will follow later this year. The Samsung gaming monitor offers 0.03ms response time and 2560 x 1440 resolution using QD-OLED technology. The Odyssey OLED G6 is certified with VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 and supports NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. The gaming monitor from Samsung offers a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. Apple 2027 Plans: iPhone Maker May Introduce Foldable Devices, Smart Glasses, Robots and Advanced WiFi Feature in iOS 19 and macOS 16.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G6

Samsung Launches World’s First 500Hz OLED Gaming Monitor: Odyssey OLED G6 — Samsung Electronics (@Samsung) May 12, 2025

