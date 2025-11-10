Samsung is reportedly preparing to launch its next flagship smartphone lineup, the Galaxy S26 series. The upcoming series is expected to include three models, which may be the Samsung Galaxy S26, Samsung Galaxy S26+, and Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra models. Samsung may launch the Galaxy S26 series in January or early February 2026. A tipster (@saaaanjjjuuu) has shared key details about the upcoming Galaxy S26 model. As per the tipster, the Samsung Galaxy S26 is said to feature the Exynos 2600 processor and a 6.26-inch LTPO display. It may come with a triple rear camera setup, which is said to include a 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultra-wide, and 12MP telephoto lens. The smartphone is also expected to come with a 4,300mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless charging support. It is likely to include an IP68 rating and USB 3.2 support. OnePlus 15 Price in India and Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch on November 13; Check Expected Features and Other Details.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Specs (Expected)

Samsung Galaxy S26 expected specs: • 6.26” 120hz M14 LTPO • Exynos 2600 • 4300mAh + 25W + 15W wireless • 50MP GNG (1/1.56) Main + 12MP UW + 12MP (1/3.94) 3x tele • IP68 , USB 3.2 • 6.9mm A smaller telephoto sensor this time let’s see what samsung is thinking. — Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) November 10, 2025

