Samsung Galaxy A37 and Samsung Galaxy A57 are tipped to launch in India soon with Exynos processors and a range of unique features and specifications. The upcoming Galaxy A37 may feature the Exynos 1480 SoC paired with 8GB RAM, while the Galaxy A57 is expected to launch with the Exynos 1680 SoC and 12GB RAM, according to a tipster. He further mentioned that both devices could include a metal frame, glass back, Android 16-based operating system, seven years of updates, a 50MP main camera, a 12MP selfie camera and an IP68 rating. The tipster added that the devices may also come with a 5,000mAh battery and 45W wired charging. Smartphone Launches in December 2025: From Vivo X300 Series to OnePlus 15R and Realme P4x, Know Specifications and Other Details of Upcoming Smartphones Next Month.

Samsung Galaxy A37, Samsung Galaxy A57 Launching Soon

Galaxy A37 is confirmed to launch with : 🔴 Exynos 1480 🔴 8GB RAM Galaxy A57 will launch with : 🔴 Exynos 1680 🔴 12GB RAM Other specs for both : ✅ ~6.7" FHD+ 120Hz flat Amoled ✅ Metal frame, glass back, IP68, Android 16, 7 years updates ✅ 50MP main📸🤳12MP ✅ 5000mAh🔋45W pic.twitter.com/aukhYbezeL — Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata) (@Gadgetsdata) November 28, 2025

