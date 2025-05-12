Apple is reportedly planning a major shift in 2027. As per Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman's post on X (formerly Twitter) shared on May 11, 2025, the company is reportedly preparing to roll out a range of advanced devices and features. It is said to include foldable devices, all-screen iPhones, smart glasses, wearables with cameras, and even table-top robots. The post also mentioned that Apple is working on a new feature in iOS 19 and macOS 16. The upcoming feature will likely allow users to automatically sync captive WiFi details. It will likely make connecting to networks at places like hotels, offices, and gyms easier. Grok 3.5 Launch Delayed by xAI, Elon Musk Says ‘Needs Another Week or So’.

Apple Plans for 2027

Power On: Apple is planning a big 2027 with foldables, all-screen iPhones, smart glasses, camera equipped wearables, table-top robots and more. Here’s why it can’t come soon enough. https://t.co/ShLFFZg3qz — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) May 11, 2025

iOS 19 and macOS 16 Features

Apple is planning a new feature in iOS 19 and macOS 16 that will automatically sync captive WiFi details — making logging in at hotels, offices and gyms easier. https://t.co/GzotlkkEj7 — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) May 11, 2025

