Samsung’s next flagship smartphone lineup, the Galaxy S26 series, is expected to launch in February 2026. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is tipped to take place on February 25, 2026, in San Francisco, as per a tipster (@Jukanlosreve). The Samsung Galaxy S26 series will likely include three models, which may be the Samsung Galaxy S26, Samsung Galaxy S26+, and Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. The tipster noted, "Samsung had initially planned to replace the base model with a “Pro” version and introduce an “Edge” model instead of the “Plus.” However, following the disappointing performance of the previous S25 Edge, the company decided to maintain its three-model lineup consisting of the Base, Plus, and Ultra variants." The Galaxy S26series is expected to feature either the Exynos 2600 or the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, depending on the region. Moto G67 Power Launch in India on November 5, Key Specifications Revealed; Check Details.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Launch Date Tipped

[Exclusive] Samsung to Hold ‘AI-Focused’ Galaxy Unpacked Event in San Francisco on February 25 for Galaxy S26 Samsung Electronics will hold its “Galaxy Unpacked” event on February 25 next year in San Francisco, USA. According to industry sources on the 2nd, Samsung has… pic.twitter.com/jseo1ckgLa — Jukan (@Jukanlosreve) November 2, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

