Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to launch globally around February 2026 with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, offering enhanced specifications and features. According to the latest leak, the upcoming Samsung flagship could feature 60W wired fast charging and a 5,000mAh battery. A tipster stated that one of the variants may include satellite connectivity, with the adapter sold separately. This information is available for the US region, according to the leaker. Other expected specifications include a 200MP + 50MP + 50MP 5x + 10MP 3x rear camera setup, 12 to 16GB RAM, up to 1TB of fast storage, a 6.9-inch LTPO OLED display, and Android 16 with One UI 8. Game Awards 2025: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Wins Top Awards at 12th Annual Event; Check Winners, Nominees and All Announcements.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra to Support 60W Wired Fast-Charging

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 3C certification confirms 60 watt wired charging and the certification also clearly confirms that S26 Ultra one variant also supports satellite connectivity and adapter will be sold separately mentioned whereas previous 3C certification listing confirmed… https://t.co/U91Fx70cDf pic.twitter.com/ctLqUshotj — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) December 12, 2025

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Coming With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra (SM-S948B/DS) IMDA certified in Singapore. FCC (via @TheTechOutlook) already revealed S26 Ultra will feature Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.#Samsung #GalaxyS26Ultra #SamsungGalaxyS26Ultra pic.twitter.com/esdWS5VQA4 — Anvin (@ZionsAnvin) December 12, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

