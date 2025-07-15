Amazon’s upcoming Project Kuiper mission will deploy 24 Kuiper satellites into low Earth orbit. The launch will bring the total number of Kuiper satellites to 78. The mission is known as KF-01, which is scheduled to launch on Wednesday, July 16, from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. This launch will be handled by Elon Musk-run SpaceX and will mark the first time a Kuiper mission is using the Falcon 9 rocket. The liftoff is scheduled with a 27-minute launch window starting on July 16 at 2:18 AM EDT (around 11:48 AM IST). If required, a backup launch option is available on Thursday, July 17, beginning at 1:57 AM ET (around 11:27 AM IST). ‘Shubhanshu Shukla Inspired Billion Dreams, Another Milestone Towards Gaganyaan Mission’: PM Narendra Modi Welcomes Axiom-4 Group Captain As SpaceX Dragon Spacecraft Returns to Earth.

Amazon Kuiper Mission

Our next mission is set for Wednesday, July 16. Named KF-01 for our first launch on a @SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, the mission will send another 24 Kuiper satellites into low Earth orbit. Follow along for the latest on Kuiper missions: https://t.co/UWLl45vDbt pic.twitter.com/DLOM7aitqx — Project Kuiper (@ProjectKuiper) July 14, 2025

KF-01 Mission

Targeting Wednesday, July 16 for a Falcon 9 launch of the @ProjectKuiper KF-01 mission from Space Launch Complex 40 in Florida → https://t.co/bJFjLCiTbK — SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 14, 2025

