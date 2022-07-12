Google has posted a new Doodle, "Google Logo", on its home page of the James Webb Space Telescope. NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has delivered the deepest and the most detailed image of the universe so far. US President Joe Biden on Monday revealed the very first full-color image from the James Webb Space Telescope. The James Webb Space Telescope is a space telescope designed to conduct infrared astronomy.

Are we alone in the universe? How’d we get here? The first images from the James Webb Space Telescope help us #UnfoldTheUniverse & answer the questions above 🌌 Today’s #GoogleDoodle celebrates the deepest infrared photo of the universe ever taken → https://t.co/pMopFK62KE pic.twitter.com/CIuvEiBT1z — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) July 12, 2022

