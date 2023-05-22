The Indian Space Research Organisation or ISRO has reportedly fixed a date for its ambitious Chandrayaan-3 mission. According to former ISRO director Dr PV Venkitakrishnan, the Indian space agency will launch Chandrayaan-3 mission on July 12. Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft will be launched by LVM3 (Launch Vehicle Mark-III) (earlier referred as GSLV Mk III) from SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota. The spacecraft would land on the south pole of the moon on August 23. However, an official announcement regarding the launch is yet to be made by ISRO. ISRO Conducts First Test of Its Semicryogenic Engine at New Test Facility.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission Launch Date:

Dear India, Stay tuned for Chandrayan 3 launch by my dear GSLV MK3 on July 12th and touchdown on August 23rd . Mark the date and calendar. Be glued to your TVs to cheer up! — Dr. P V Venkitakrishnan (@DrPVVenkitakri1) May 21, 2023

