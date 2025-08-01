SpaceX Falcon 9 successfully launched 19 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Thursday, July 31 at 11:35 AM ET (around 9:05 PM IST). The launch took place from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E). Elon Musk-run SpaceX confirmed the mission through a post on X (formerly Twitter). The mission continues SpaceX's push to expand global internet coverage through its growing Starlink network. The mission also marked the 27th flight for the Falcon 9 first stage booster, which had previously supported several important missions, which include NROL-87, NROL-85, SARah-1, SWOT, and more. NISAR Mission Launch: ISRO-NASA Earth Observation Satellite Lifts Off Aboard GSLV-F16 Rocket Into Orbit From Sriharikota To Monitor Earth (Watch Video).

SpaceX Falcon 9 Launches 19 Starlink Satellites From California

Falcon 9 launches 19 @Starlink satellites from California pic.twitter.com/zNZFelEwVJ — SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 31, 2025

