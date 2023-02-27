The NASA SpaceX Crew-6 mission which was set to blast off in the early morning hours on Monday from the Kennedy Space Center has been scrubbed due to issue with ground systems. In the mission, the Falcon 9 rocket will take crew Dragon Endeavor and the four astronauts of Crew-6 up to low-Earth orbit. New time and date for lift off will be announced soon. NASA To Launch Mars Science Mission on Jeff Bezos-Run Blue Origin’s New Glenn Rocket.

Update on NASA SpaceX Crew-6 Mission Launch:

Launch Update: Today's #Crew6 launch has been scrubbed due to an issue with ground systems. Stand by for details on a new launch date and time. https://t.co/149FPqMrnu pic.twitter.com/1PSYsjCGpL — NASA (@NASA) February 27, 2023

