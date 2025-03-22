A strong geomagnetic storm is expected to strike Earth on March 23, as NOAA forecasters predict a G3-class event triggered by a coronal mass ejection (CME). The CME, which was ejected from the Sun earlier this week, is expected to directly hit Earth’s magnetic field, causing disruptions in satellite communications and GPS systems and potentially impacting power grids. Geomagnetic storms of this magnitude can also create stunning auroras at high latitudes, offering a rare celestial display for observers in northern regions. Northern Lights in Russia: Aurora Borealis Seen Over Lake Ladoga, Video Goes Viral.

Solar Storm Alert

BREAKING - STRONG GEOMAGNETIC STORM PREDICTED: NOAA forecasters are predicting a strong G3-class geomagnetic storm on March 23rd when a CME is expected to directly hit Earth. pic.twitter.com/6CpD5YgJC7 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 22, 2025

