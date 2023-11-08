Elon Musk shared a tweet on X about the Falcon 9 launching Starlink satellites to orbit from Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Station in Florida. Elon Musk said, "We've now launched 80 times in 2023, delivering more than 1,000 metric tons to orbit," referring to SpaceX's 80th orbital launch of 2023. In the tweet, he shared photographs of the launch vehicle Falcon 9 shooting the satellites in orbit. According to the SpaceX.com post, the satellites were launched at 12:05 AM EST on November 8 (Wednesday). Currently, there are more than 5,000 operational satellites of Starlink in "low Earth orbit", says astrophysicist and satellite tracker Jonathan McDowell. Google-Owned YouTube Experimenting With AI Chatbot To Appear Under Select Videos.

Falcon 9 Launches 23 satellites to orbit: (See Pictures):

Falcon 9 launches 23 @Starlink satellites to orbit from Florida. We’ve now launched 80 times in 2023, delivering more than 1,000 metric tons to orbit pic.twitter.com/fsrVKW8K9x — SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 8, 2023

