Elon Musk-run SpaceX made an announcement that it will launch NASA's Pandora small satellite later this fall. The mission aims to study the atmospheres of at least 20 exoplanets and their host stars. Pandora is a small satellite designed to observe exoplanets from Earth's orbit. The mission is said to observe 20 different planets in its one year of scientific operations. The project is a joint effort involving several organisations, which include NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, NASA’s Ames Research Center, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, and many other institutions. Chandrayaan-3 Landing Site, Near Moon’s South Pole, Is About 3.7 Billion Years Old: Scientists.

Falcon 9 To Launch NASA’s Pandora Small Satellite

Falcon 9 to launch the Pandora small satellite to study 20 exoplanets and their host stars https://t.co/t9jWLjer6V — SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 10, 2025

