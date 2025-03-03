Elon Musk announced that the SpaceX Starship Flight 8 launch is set for March 4, 2025. After the success of previous launches, Musk's private aerospace company will target its next unattained objectives, including Starship's first payload deployment and multiple reentry experiments. The SpaceX Starship Flight 8 will include the Super Heavy booster launch, return, and catch. Blue Ghost Mission 1 by Firefly Aerospace Lands on Moon With NASA Science and Technology Payloads.

SpaceX Launching Starship Flight 8 Tomorrow, on March 4

Starship flight test 8 tomorrow evening https://t.co/D3hJawce9Z — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)