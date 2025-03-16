SpaceX’s Crew-10 mission achieved a milestone when it successfully docked at the International Space Station (ISS) on Sunday. The arrival brings hope for the return of two NASA astronauts, Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, who have been stuck in orbit for months. Crew-10 mission was launched on Friday, and the SpaceX Dragon reached its destination at 12:05 AM EST (9:35 AM IST). The Dragon spacecraft carried four astronauts, which include NASA’s Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers, Japan's JAXA astronaut Takuya Onishi, and Kirill Peskov from Russia’s Roscosmos. The hatch of the capsule opened at 1:35 a.m. ET (around 11:05 AM IST) on March 16, and the Crew-10 members entered the ISS to join the Expedition 72 crew members. Sunita Williams Return To Earth Date, Time: When Will Indian-Origin NASA Astronaut Land on Earth Along With Butch Wilmore? Check Latest Updates.

SpaceX Crew-10 Enters ISS

All the hugs. 🫶 The hatch of the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft opened March 16 at 1:35 a.m. ET and the members of Crew-10 entered the @Space_Station with the rest of their excited Expedition 72 crew. pic.twitter.com/mnUddqPqfr — NASA's Johnson Space Center (@NASA_Johnson) March 16, 2025

