Indian-origin NASA astronaut Sunita Williams is on her way home after SpaceX Dragon spacecraft of Crew-9 Mission undocked from the International Space Station today, March 18. The spaccraft carrying Sunita Williams and 3 other astronauts is headed for a splashdown off the coast of Florida in the Gulf of America (ex- Gulf of Mexico) at about 3:30 am IST on March 19. Watch the undocking of Dragon spacecraft from the ISS below. Sunita Williams Return Live Streaming: Watch Undocking of NASA-SpaceX Crew-9 Mission’s Dragon Spacecraft From ISS As 4 Astronauts Begin Their Journey Home to Earth.

SpaceX Dragon Spacecraft Carrying Sunita Williams Undocks From ISS

The @SpaceX Dragon spacecraft carrying four #Crew9 members undocked from the station at 1:05am ET today and is headed for a splashdown off the coast of Florida in the Gulf of America at 5:57pm. More... https://t.co/eISgbf1ngL pic.twitter.com/kHSzIlrZhP — International Space Station (@Space_Station) March 18, 2025

