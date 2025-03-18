NASA astronaut Sunita Williams and her Crew-9 teammates - Butch Wilmore, Nick Hague, and cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, are set to return to Earth today, March 18, after an extended stay aboard the International Space Station (ISS). As per NASA, the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft will undock from the ISS at 1:05 AM EST (10:35 AM IST) before making its journey home. Crew-9 is expected to splash down off the Florida coast at 5:57 PM EST (3:27 AM IST, March 19), concluding their months-long mission in orbit. Williams' return was delayed due to technical issues with Boeing’s Starliner, which was initially meant to bring her back. Now, after nearly nine months in space, she and her crew are finally heading home. Scroll below to watch the live streaming of Crew-9’s journey back to Earth. NASA Astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore Set To Return to Earth on March 18 After Spending 9 Months on ISS.

Watch Live Streaming As Sunita Williams and SpaceX Crew-9 Begin Journey Home

