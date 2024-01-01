On ISRO’s successful PSLV-C58 XPoSat Mission launch, Mission Director Dr Jayakumar M stated, “XPoSat is a space observatory. This is a totally women-engineered satellite for comparison of Solar irradiance and UV index. This showcases women's empowerment in the field of science and technology.” For the unversed, ISRO launched its first black hole mission X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, on Monday, January 1, 2024. Hailing the success, ISRO Chief S Somanath said, “So 1, January 2024, yet another successful mission of PSLV has been accomplished.” PSLV-C58 XPoSat Mission: ISRO Launches its First Black Hole Mission X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite From Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh (Watch Video).

Mission Director Jayakumar M on ISRO’s Successful PSLV-C58 XPoSat Launch

#WATCH | On ISRO's PSLV-C58 XPoSat Mission launch, Mission Director Dr Jayakumar M says "XPoSat is a space observatory...This is a totally women-engineered satellite for comparison of Solar irradiance and UV index. This showcases women's empowerment in the field of science and… pic.twitter.com/FOlLgSOM9R — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2024

ISRO Chief S Somanath on Successful PSLV-C58 XPoSat Launch

#WATCH | On PSLV-C58 XPoSat mission, ISRO Chief S Somanath says "So 1, January 2024, yet another successful mission of PSLV has been accomplished..." pic.twitter.com/VwFCmRxvOU — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2024

