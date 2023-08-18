Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka, observed "Zero Shadow Day" today, August 18. Citizens who witnessed the unique celestial event for the second time this year took to social media to share photos of the event. "18th Aug 2023 Zero shadow day, Enyone experienced," said one user, while a second user shared a picture of a bottle without shadow and wrote, "Zero Shadow Day in Bengaluru". A third user shared a picture of legs where no shadow can be seen as she captioned her post, "Got to witness Zero Shadow day!!!" Zero Shadow Day in Bengaluru Today: Bangalore Residents to Witness How Shadows Disappear During the Rare Celestial Event, Check Time When You Won't See Your Shadow on August 18.

#Science #sun

18th Aug 2023 Zero shadow day, Enyone experienced #Science #sun pic.twitter.com/YT95HzvcEh — Taste Cruiser by Sujith Vaidyan (@sujithkmathew) August 18, 2023

Zero Shadow Day in Bengaluru

Zero Shadow Day in Bengaluru. Zero Sun Zero Shadow pic.twitter.com/2jjZCw42pr — Sandeep Choudhary (@sandylogy) August 18, 2023

Got To Witness Zero Shadow Day!!!

Got to witness Zero Shadow day!!! pic.twitter.com/OeEF2yo9J1 — ❀Julianjuan♡; ^-^ (@JulianJuan17) August 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)