Snapdragon has announced a new launch event in India, which is expected to unveil Snapdragon X series processors and AI PC-related solutions. The Snapdragon X India Launch Event will be live-streamed today at 12:00 PM in India. Snapdragon's official account posted, "See the new experiences made possible by on-device AI through live demonstrations... Don't miss this chance to see how our platform will transform your PC." ‘AI Will Improve Everything’: Elon Musk Reacts to Satya Nadella’s Post on Artificial Intelligence Being Used for Agriculture for Data Analysis.

