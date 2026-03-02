Indian smartphone brand Ai+ has ramped up anticipation for its budget-friendly Pulse 2 device, posting a cryptic teaser on X (formerly Twitter) urging fans to “clear your schedule” for today’s unveiling at 12 PM IST. Positioned for students and everyday users, the Pulse 2 features a 6.7-inch HD+ 120Hz display, a Unisoc T7250 chipset, a 50MP dual AI camera, an 8MP selfie shooter, and a slim 6000mAh battery running NxtQuantum OS (Android 16). Ai+ Pulse 2 price in India is expected to be INR 6,999, it will be available in green, purple, pink, blue, and black. The launch follows Ai+’s recent AIoT expansion with NovaPods and NovaWatch. Exclusive to Flipkart, the release aligns with Ai+’s “Built in India” ethos, promising fashion-forward technology for connected lifestyles. Smartphone Launches in March 2026: From Apple iPhone 17e and Nothing Phone 4a to Motorola Edge 70 Fusion, Know All About Upcoming Smartphones Next Month.

Ai+ Pulse 2 Smartphone Launch Today

