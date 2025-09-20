Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has collaborated with NVIDIA to bring advanced AI capabilities to global retailers. The aim is to help businesses adopt next-generation AI capabilities cost-effectively. TCS, a global leader in IT services, shared on X (formerly Twitter) and said, “A future-first partnership that is helping retailers become more efficient and customer-centric to drive measurable business impact.” The collaboration integrates NVIDIA’s AI Enterprise software into TCS retail products and solutions. In a blog post, TCS said, “Through the partnership, TCS is infusing NVIDIA’s advanced AI, computer vision, and digital twin capabilities into its retail offerings.” TCS Layoffs Continuing Beyond 12,000 Job Cuts? Report Says Over 30,000 Employees Fired So Far, Number Could Reach 1 Lakh in 2026.

TCS Bolsters Its Innovative AI-Powered Solutions With NVIDIA Accelerated Computing To Transform Retail Industry

We are bolstering our innovative AI-powered solutions with NVIDIA accelerated computing to transform the retail industry. A future-first partnership that is helping retailers become more efficient and customer-centric to drive measurable business impact. — Tata Consultancy Services (@TCS) September 19, 2025

